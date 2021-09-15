Six House districts will have no incumbents in 2022

Ahead of public testimony on proposed district maps for Indiana’s nine congressional districts and 100 house districts, Republican map makers emphasized their priorities for new maps: compactness and maintaining communities of interest.
“We wanted to have maps that honored our goals and what we were trying to accomplish,” House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, said. “We let the numbers drive us.”
The biggest change to the congressional map shrunk the 6th District, allotting its former southeastern counties to the 9th District, and balanced the population by including a portion of southern Marion County.
“We heard public testimony concerns [about the 6th District] running from Muncie all the way to the Ohio River,” Huston said. “By coming across Johnson and Marion County, frankly where the population numbers grew … it really kind of drew itself.”
In the Indiana House of Representatives, six of the districts drawn put two incumbent Republicans together, though some legislators in those districts have already announced retirement plans. Districts around Kosciusko County, northwest Cass County and southwestern Boone County could possibly see two incumbents in next year’s races.
Four of the six new districts created without an incumbent are in the doughnut counties around Indianapolis. Boone County residents near the Hendricks County and Clinton County borders will have open seats for the 2022 elections in two newly created districts.
Hoosiers criticized Republican leaders for speeding through the redistricting process and not giving Hoosiers enough time to thoroughly analyze maps. Because the Republican party has a supermajority in both chambers, Democrats didn’t participate in the map-making process.
Republicans released maps on Tuesday and will hear two days of public testimony before voting next week – contrary to previous demand for 30 days of public review before voting.
“We did not receive the maps in time to analyze them as has been asked and the procedure has not been transparent,” Polly Spiegel, of Marion County, said. “The legislature is taking what is supposed to be public testimony from a public who knows very little.”
Huston defended the timeline, saying that it was important to give county clerks enough time to draw their own precincts.
“It wasn’t our choice to have this data on Aug. 12,” Huston said about the process, which usually happens during the legislative session in March or April.
“I wish we could have done it sooner.”
County clerks can’t draw their precinct maps until after the General Assembly finishes the district maps – clerks then pass their precinct maps to school boards and city councils. Clerks said previously they worried about the pace of the process, which could hurt school board members running for election in 2022 because of residency requirements.
However, Rep. Timothy Wesco, whose Elections and Apportionment Committee oversees the local election process, didn’t provide concrete details countering their concerns. He said it could “potentially” be addressed in the January 2022 session, which starts after the school board residency period begins in November.
