Leaders of the Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch are completing their biggest infrastructure project since first buying and starting to develop the nonprofit training retreat in Clay County in 2019.
A $157,000 federal pass-through grant enabled sheriffs and deputies to run Brazil city water and sewer across their 62-acre academy for future law enforcement officers, at-risk kids, young witnesses and victims of crime.
The project will provide visitors and volunteers, and firefighters if need be, with safe, reliable water, said Grant County Sheriff Reggie Nevels, youth ranch secretary, said in a news release.
“Until now, our Youth Ranch had relied on a well and septic system. With the near completion of our Lodge and Conference Center and restarting of our Youth Cabin and Peace Chapel construction, we knew demand for water and waste systems would increase exponentially,” Nevels said.
Completion of the water and sewer lines are phases one and two of a four-phase project, said Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux, youth ranch treasurer.
“Next, we will connect the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s on-site Search and Rescue Training Center and the Sheriffs’ Lodge and Conference Center, as well as prepare for the four Youth Cabins and Peace Chapel going up this fall and next spring,” Gladieux said.
Phase IV of the water and sewer project will involve a swimming pool, locker rooms and a dining hall, Nevels added.
Nevels and Gladieux serve as volunteer board members with Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers, Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen, Cass County Sheriff Ed Schroder, Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel, Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden, La Porte County Sheriff John Boyd, former Marion County Sheriff John Layton, Putnam County Sheriff Scott Stockton, Ripley County Sheriff Jeff Cumberworth, Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse and Southern Indiana auto dealer John Jones.
Gladieux said COVID-19 set the statewide not-for-profit behind a year, but momentum has resumed. Those interested in donating can call 317-460-4242, email ScottMinier@yahoo.com or write to Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch, 5325 N. State Road 59, Brazil, IN 47834.
