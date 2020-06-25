Shakamak State Park’s office is relocating to the concession stand area at the Aquatic Center beginning today, June 25, for approximately eight weeks while its office location is being remodeled.
Office hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Cabin check-in will be at the front gate, and keys can be picked up no earlier than 4 p.m. on your arrival date. Cabin key dropoff is 11 a.m. on your departure day.
Shakamak State Park -- on.IN.gov/shakamaksp -- is at 6265 W. Indiana 48, Jasonville.
