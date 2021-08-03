Stargaze at the darkest public night sky in Indiana on Aug. 14 inside Shades State Park at 7751 South 890 West, Waveland.
The park will host a Perseid meteor shower star party from 10 p.m. to midnight with telescopes provided by the Wabash Valley Astronomical Society. Members of the society will help viewers locate constellations, planets, the Milky Way Galaxy and other celestial objects.
Park naturalists will have a few space-themed crafts and activities for guests to do while waiting to look through a telescope. Take a chair or blanket to view the stars in comfort along the park road that leads to the Pine Hills Nature Preserve parking lot.
The meteor shower should be visible without a telescope but this is a weather dependent event. The star party will be canceled if the sky is too cloudy or if it is raining.
Standard park gate fees of $7 per in-state vehicle and $9 per out-of-state vehicle apply.
For more information on the event or the park visit on.IN.gov/shades/.
