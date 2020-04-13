Farmers across Indiana are feeling the impact of the coronavirus, with falling crop and livestock prices and glum agriculture industry outlooks.
“These are unique times, unknown to any of our experiences,” Bret Marsh, state veterinarian of the Indiana Board of Animal Health, advised agricultural stakeholders Friday.
The board of animal health hosted its fourth conference call Friday to hear concerns from farmers and food suppliers, all of whom are categorized as essential businesses under Gov. Eric Holcomb’s latest executive order.
Marsh and Bruce Kettler, director of the State Department of Agriculture, stressed the need for farmers to share both their personal challenges and their suggestions to maintain the continuity of Indiana’s food system.
“If our community in agriculture continues to see things of concern, we need to know,” Kettler said. “We need to watch this very closely and assure the public that the food supply is safe.”
Though some grocery stores might have empty shelves, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has offered assurance that it’s only because stores need to restock, not because there is or will be a food shortage.
“Food production and manufacturing are widely dispersed throughout the U.S., and there are currently no widespread disruptions reported in the supply chain,” the USDA website said. “USDA and the Food and Drug Administration are closely monitoring the food supply chain for any shortages.”
In response to previous questions, Marsh said the board of animal health has determined that companion and non-companion animals don’t need to be tested for COVID-19; evidence of the virus spreading to animals is inconclusive.
“We’re not recommending you test animals for COVID-19,” Marsh said, emphasizing the need to save limited testing supplies for humans.
However, Marsh said Hoosiers quarantined at home should avoid their pets in much the same way they avoid human household members.
The board of animal health will continue to inspect and certify meat processing and dairy processing facilities, which some owners have closed in other states and countries.
According to the Department of Agriculture, the industry contributes about $31.2 billion to Indiana’s economy annually and includes more than 56,600 farming operations throughout the state.
The economic toll on farmers in Indiana and across the country is unknown, even as planting season begins. Some dairy farmers have dumped milk, reportedly, because business closures have decreased demand. Corn prices have dipped as gasoline prices have tumbled around the world.
Indiana farmers aren’t alone. Nationwide, corn, soybean, cotton and livestock prices have plummeted as major purchasers, including schools and restaurants, close down and stop buying.
The American Farm Bureau Federation reported that futures prices for nearly all major crops have dropped by double-digit percentages: 15% for corn, 10% for soybeans and 30% for cotton. Wheat prices have decreased by just 3%.
Both beef and pork futures have declined by more than 30%, with milk falling by 28% for cheese production and 34% for nonfat dry milk.
“The drop in demand is pushing the prices farmers would get paid for their crops to lows that may make it very difficult for them to justify putting another crop in the ground this spring,” said John Newton, the chief economist for the federation. “While the whole country is optimistic there is an end in sight, the question of when the economy will be healthy again is fueling further market uncertainty.”
