Severe thunderstorms including possible tornadoes buffeted central Indiana on Thursday, one day after one person reportedly was killed when a boom lift was toppled.
The National Weather Service said police reported a tornado on the ground in Montgomery County at the intersection of Interstate 74 and State Route 25 north of Waynetown.
The weather service issued several tornado warnings for west central Indiana on Thursday, but there were no immediate confirmations of any twisters.
WRTV-TV in Indianapolis tweeted a nearly 160-mile-long line of strong to severe thunderstorms stretching north to south was moving across Indiana at one point.
The weather service also issued a storm report quoting an unidentified Boone County official as saying the fatality occurred Wednesday evening when a boom lift was toppled 2 miles southwest of Lebanon.
The county’s dispatch center could not confirm the report Thursday.
