Several people have been injured after the driver of a truck with a stolen trailer crashed into a number of vehicles in downtown Indianapolis.

Police tried to stop the truck about 9 p.m. Sunday but called off the pursuit when the driver fled east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70, police said.

At least two other vehicles were sideswiped by the truck before it exited the freeway, ran a red light and struck other vehicles.

The injured included an off-duty Southport police officer and his wife who had to be extricated from their vehicle. Two other people from another vehicle also were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the truck and a passenger ran from the crash site but were arrested nearby, police said.

The truck was believed to be connected to other trailer thefts, according to Major Kerry Buckner of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.