The Senate Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee amended a House bill Tuesday containing more than $1 billion in tax cuts and eliminated all of the proposed cuts.
The committee introduced the amendments and adopted them without any discussion and conformed the bill to Senate Bill 1, which modifies guidelines for Indiana automatic tax refund to include Hoosiers with no tax liability.
“I think if we really want to be fiscally responsible, we really want to focus on paying down our debts first,” Bremen Republican Sen. Ryan Mishler, a key player in crafting Indiana’s biennial budget, said. “Giving away money is great but I think we pay our debts first.”
Bill author Rep. Tim Brown, R-Crawfordsville, repeated his stance on the need for the tax cuts, saying the money belonged to Hoosiers.
“This isn’t our money; it’s the citizen’s money,” Brown said. “We’re going to take less of it and that [was] the crux of the bill.”
Republican Sen. Ryan Mishler of Bremen said he was satisfied with the anticipated $125 payments being made this spring to all individual income tax filers because the size of the state’s reserves triggered Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund law for the first time since 2012.
Mishler, who is chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said the priority should remain reducing the state’s last remaining large debt, which is the nearly $10 billion owed for future pension payments to retired teachers who were hired before 1996.
“I think if we really want to be fiscally responsible, we really want to focus on paying down our debts first,” Mishler said. “Giving money away is great, but I think we pay our debts first and then do the hurrahs and give the money away, I guess.”
The committee also added language from Senate Bill 390 regarding food and beverage taxes, which would phase out over the next 20 years, and language that stops the Hoosier Lottery from expanding online without the General Assembly’s authorization.
The bill previously included an income tax reduction, the repeal of a utility tax and a tax cut for business personal property.
Committee Chair Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle, previously said he wouldn’t support the bill’s tax cut for business personal property, which would hurt local governments depending on the revenue, without a replacement revenue. The tax cut was a priority for Gov. Eric Holcomb, the only one he announced in his annual State of the State.
Justin McAdam, one of Holcomb’s deputy directors, said the business personal property tax was an economic issue, since Indiana has the highest tax in the nation and three of Indiana’s neighbors have no business personal property tax at all.
“We know that this issue is important to businesses as they’re making decisions about whether to relocate to the state of Indiana,” McAdam said. “The governor is trying to modernize our economic development tools and we’re really trying to place ourselves, position ourselves to be competitive with other states.”
Some business associations testified and urged the Senate to re-adopt the business personal property tax cut.
The committee didn’t vote on the bill Tuesday and will vote at its next meeting after more discussion.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
