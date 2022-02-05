The ongoing pandemic continues to wear on teachers, many of whom report experiencing burnout and quit, exacerbating the state’s teacher shortage. Sen. Linda Rogers, R-Granger, proposed allowing community professionals to step in as adjunct teachers to teach part time and alleviate pressure on school districts.
“I’m proud to say Indiana has great teachers in the classroom, but a current shortage requires schools to rely on substitute teachers, [information technology] teachers and emergency permits to fill our classrooms — many with just a high school education,” Rogers said. “We have to start thinking outside of the box when faced with critical issues like teacher shortages.”
The Senate voted 31-18 to pass her bill, SB 356, and move it to the House. Several Republicans joined Democrats in supporting the bill.
Rogers said adjunct teachers would operate similar to adjunct professors in higher education and wouldn’t be required for districts.
“I have full confidence in our principals and superintendents to make hiring decisions that are in the best interest of our children.”
Adjunct teachers wouldn’t qualify for state retirement benefits. The Indiana State Teachers Association testified against the bill in committee, calling it a union-busting move.
Sen. Shelli Yoder, D-Bloomington, said the state already had many pathways to teacher licensure and didn’t need another that put teachers without practical experience in front of students.
Yoder successfully amended the bill to include anti-bullying training as a requirement for adjunct teachers.
“There is a difference between an expert chemist and being able to teach in the classroom,” Yoder said. “There are not enough guardrails here.”
Yoder said she hoped issues would be fixed in the House.
Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, said that without bills like this to address the teacher shortage, students could end up with a “good babysitter” and not an educating experience. She supported the bill, noting that her own children learned Spanish from a former Lincoln Life executive-turned-teacher at their school.
“This is not an end run; this is an opportunity to fill spots and to make sure that these children are getting an education,” Brown said. “There are classrooms where teacher friends of mine are running back and forth and watching two sets of maybe 60 kids a day because they can’t even get a substitute, let alone someone a little more permanent.”
The bill calls for the prospective adjunct to have “at least five years of documented occupational experience in the content area in which the individual intends to teach.” It doesn’t require teaching experience, however.
In Terre Haute, Heidi McDonald, president of the Vigo County Teachers Association, believes SB 356 does not get to the heart of why there is a teacher shortage in Indiana.
“Addressing the reasons educators are leaving the profession or not even joining the profession would be a better action by the state legislature than working to try to fill gaps in staffing with potentially untrained and unlicensed individuals,” she said.
The goal should be to attract and retain the best teachers possible “by respecting the countless hours they put into training and providing education to our students and providing for consistent wage improvements as they dedicate years to the profession,” McDonald said.
The lack of state funding for public schools in Indiana has created a stagnation of teachers’ wages for many years, she said. While teachers did see some increases to public education funding for the next two years in the state budget, “That increase does not make up for the lack of salary growth teachers wages have seen for over a decade.”
Currently, the Indiana Department of Education has multiple pathways for alternative licensing for prospective educators, including the transition to teaching programs or the career specialist permit programs, that still provide the necessary educational training educators need, McDonald said.
“I feel that with the alternative licensing, the state has a system in place for those interested in education to become teachers, and still provide the training needed to provide our students with the best education possible,” she said.
Terry Spradlin, executive director of the Indiana School Boards Association, said the organization supports the bill.
“We see it as another tool in the toolbox for addressing teacher shortage and pipeline issues,” he said. It’s up to the principal and administrator to make the decision about the individual’s qualifications. “We trust our principals ... to make good hiring decisions,” Spradlin said.
It’s not the answer to the teacher shortage, but it potentially could help bring “a few qualified, well-experienced and knowledgeable content experts to the classroom,” more so at the high school level, he said.
