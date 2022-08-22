Sen. Young endorsed by business group

U.S. Sen. Todd Young of Indiana has gained the endorsement of the National Federation of Independent Business.
The Republican lawmaker from Bloomington made the announcement Monday during a state tour that included Afterburner Brewing Co., 629 S. 9th Street, Terre Haute.
"As a member of the NFIB, our business supports the freedom and the interest in creating small business opportunities and jobs for people in this country," said Greg Hrovat, who along with John Null, Robert Wiemuth and Dustin Strole in 2019 purchased the former Valley Press building at 629 S. 9th Street, converting it into a brewery that opened in February.
Natalie Robinson, state director of NFIB Indiana, said the NFIB is the nation's leading small business advocacy organization with more than 11,000 members in Indiana.
"Sen. Todd Young has been a steadfast advocate of small business during his time in Congress. He has fought to help Hoosier small businesses by reducing job killing regulations, lowering taxes and supporting the American Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017...which created a 20% small business deduction for pass-through entities," Robinson said.
Young said the way to create jobs "is to empower the nation's entrepreneurs, investors and hardworking Americans to go out there and meet consumer demand, providing the goods and services, like the delicious beer they serve here at the Afterburner Brewing Company to fellow Americans."
Young said his father was a member of the NFIB working for A.B. Young Co. as a manufacture's representative of makers of large heating and cooling equipment for commercial and industrial settings.
