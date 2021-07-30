The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Building is the place to be during the Indiana State Fair, now through Aug. 22, excluding Mondays and Tuesdays.
Located in the northwest area of the Indiana State Fairgrounds, the Natural Resources Building offers information on all things DNR. Visitors can pick up the latest guidebooks on recreation, fishing, and hunting and trapping, along with manuals on boating, off-road vehicles and more.
Outside the building is the Fishin’ Pond, where ages 5 to 17 can fish for free from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 4 to 7 p.m., on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Also outside at the amphitheater, which is next to the Natural Resources Building, fair-goers can check out the live reptiles at 10 a.m. every day, and at 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays through Sundays they can watch the live birds of prey program.
Inside the building’s Mother Nature’s Mercantile, shoppers can get an exclusive special deal on Outdoor Indiana magazine that is available only to State Fair attendees.
For updates on activities visit dnr.IN.gov/statefair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.