Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita speaks during Nov. 8, 2022, event in Schererviile. He is continuing his fight on culture wars issues, recently joining Republican attorneys general in opposing a draft federal privacy rule that would block state officials from accessing information on residents’ reproductive health care services.

this time on reproductive health care records and workplace diversity.

In a letter he signed onto last month, Rokita opposed a draft federal privacy rule that would block state officials from accessing information on residents’ reproductive health care services — including abortions — obtained outside the state.