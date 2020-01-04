Rocker John Mellencamp gives $50K to his Indiana hometown

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2014 file photo, singer-songwriter John Mellencamp poses for a portrait to promote his 22nd album "Plain Spoken" at the Greenwich Hotel in New York. Mellencamp has donated $50,000 to his southern Indiana hometown of Seymour for construction of a plaza near a mural that pays homage to him and his 1980s hit “Small Town." (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP, File)