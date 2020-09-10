RESTART Act aims to help small businesses pandemic

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, joined Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet from Colorado in a digital discussion Thursday morning to push for extended federal assistance to businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program, called “Saving small businesses from permanent closure,” was sponsored by the American Enterprise Institute, or AEI, and moderated by the institute’s director of economic policy studies, Michael Strain.
It also featured former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz.
Last month, Schultz and more than 100 other business leaders sent a letter to Congress in support of the RESTART – Reviving the Economy Sustainably Towards A Recovery in Twenty-Twenty – Act.
That act would distribute federal assistance to small-to-mid-sized businesses. It would provide partially forgivable loans based on a company’s revenue decline. It attempts to help businesses that have been hit hardest by COVID-19 and government-mandated social-distancing orders.
Funds allocated towards these small businesses are intended to give them support to stay afloat into early 2021. No interest would be due in the first year and no principal would be due in the first two years to help small businesses get back on their feet.
“It’s very appropriate that we’re targeting the relief at the hardest-hit businesses,” said Bennet.
With the Paycheck Protection Program, businesses that were not heavily impacted by COVID-19 were able to receive assistance due to relationships with their financial institutions. Both Young and Bennet said they want to make sure with RESTART that the money goes to businesses and employees that need it the most.
Schultz said the stakes involve more than protecting profits.
“This is about saving lives,” Schultz said.
Schultz, who considered running for president as an independent this year, said he and his team estimate that 30% to 40% of small businesses will go bankrupt by the end of 2020 if no government assistance is distributed. He emphasized that this would leave many Americans without jobs.
Young said it was essential that Congress should act soon.
“In the next week or so we ought to be able to have a vote on the floor that succeeds, send it back to the House, and get on with it,” Young said. “Our small businesses have no time left.”
