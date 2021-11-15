Republican legislators split on prospects of Indiana tax cut

Leader Mark Messmer, R-Jasper, right, speaks with reporters as House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, looks on following the Indiana Chamber of Commerce Legislative Preview Luncheon on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Indianapolis. Huston called approving state tax cuts a "huge priority goal" for the 2022 legislative session, while Messmer said Senate Republicans planned to "proceed with extreme caution" when it comes to tax cuts.(AP Photo/Tom Davies)