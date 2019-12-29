Terre Haute, IN (47807)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 36F. W winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 36F. W winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.