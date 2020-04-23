Nonprofit organizations that provide public humanities programming are invited to apply for funding relief due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. The grants will range from $5,000 to $15,000, depending on the size of the organization’s budget, and can be used only for general operating support.
Funding for the grants, which will be administered by Indiana Humanities, has been provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan appropriated by the U.S. Congress. More than $500,000 will be awarded to Indiana humanities organizations.
The deadline for the Indiana Humanities CARES Grant application is May 8. Award notifications will be made on May 22.
Only tax-exempt organizations whose core mission is to provide public humanities programs may apply. This includes (but is not limited to): libraries and archives; historical societies/heritage groups; museums (with a humanities focus); historical homes and sites; and other nonprofits whose core mission centers on developing and implementing humanities programming.
Groups that do not offer strong humanities programming, as well as religious organizations, government agencies, K-12 school and colleges and universities, will be ineligible.
