Women interested in participating in a women’s-only event at Patoka Lake to learn outdoor skills in a relaxed environment on April 24-26 have until April 10 to register.
The event will start at the Patoka Lake Nature Center and includes overnight camping for the duration of the weekend. Women ages 16 and older can participate in activities including in-depth archery lessons, kayaking, kayak fishing, Dutch oven cooking, basic bush craft, wild edibles, wilderness first aid, yoga, trap shooting, rifle, boat operations, self-defense, wildlife tracking, beginner birding, beginner bow hunting, hunting basics, and more.
Meals will be provided on Saturday and Sunday. Camping will take place in the modern electric campgrounds. There is a registration fee of $65 per participant.
For more information or to register, call 812-685-2447. This event is being sponsored by the Dubois County Shooting Sports Instructor Council.
Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, IN 47513.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.