The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross at Indianapolis announced a summer schedule of free virtual Pillowcase Project presentations for children.
The Pillowcase Project is an emergency preparedness curriculum typically presented in classrooms, third through fifth grade, which the Red Cross moved to a virtual format to ensure children continue to learn this critical information amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program features interactive lessons focused on home fire prevention and safety and other potential hazards, such as tornadoes, hurricanes, floods and earthquakes. The American Red Cross Pillowcase Project aims to increase kids’ awareness and understanding of natural hazards and teach safety, emotional coping skills, and personal preparedness.
Upcoming summer Pillowcase Project presentations and their registration links, include:
Floods: June 9 at 4 p.m. EST. Register at https://bit.ly/36T91mF
Tornadoes: June 18 at 10:30 a.m. EST. Register at https://bit.ly/2Aye5kl
Urban Home Fires: July 7 at 10:30 a.m. EST. Register at https://bit.ly/301s1Od
Thunderstorms: July 16 at 4 p.m. EST, Register: https://bit.ly/2zYmlKe
Winter Storms: Aug. 4 at 10:30 a.m. EST. Register at Register: https://bit.ly/3ctQBKa
Earthquakes: Aug. 20 at 4 p.m. EST. Register at https://bit.ly/2Xs20pD
