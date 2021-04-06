Record-low flu season likely by-product of COVID-19

If you haven’t experienced flu symptoms this season, thank COVID-19.

A record-low flu season is likely a by-product of safety protocols designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

And, health officials say the drop in seasonal influenza cases proves that hygiene matters. And, wearing face masks and staying home when you’re sick are responsible actions to take no matter what illness is circulating.

“It really has to do with nobody going to work when they’re sick, because employers are saying stay home if you have a cough or fever because they don’t want COVID-19 in the workplace,” said Dr. Darren Brucken, Vigo County Health commissioner.”

Avoiding social gatherings, wearing masks, washing hands and wiping down surfaces. All those things have paid big dividends in keeping the flu at bay, as well.”

FluView — the weekly influenza surveillance report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — shows unusually low cases of flu as of Week 12, which ended March 27.

Influenza never goes away, Brucken said. A normal year will see about 2% of all medical visits during flu season being attributed to influenza-like illnesses, or ILI.

This year, those visits have dropped by half, as only about 1% of doctor visits are for flu.

“I’ve never seen a year when we’ve stayed below the threshold the entire time like we have this year,” said Brucken as he examined a CDC chart showing the weekly national trends for past flu seasons.

The CDC chart’s threshold is 2.6% of all visits for ILI.

The chart’s 2020-21 flu season has ranged from 1% to 1.6%.

While the timing for flu season is usually considered as December through March into April, spikes in cases show up throughout those weeks. In 2009-10, the spike in October was an early start to a season that tapered quickly.

A peak of cases in February showed up in 2017-18, and the 2019-20 season had peaks in December, February and March.

Brucken said he does not think vaccinations against the flu are the cause for this year’s below-normal flu cases. Vaccination rates for flu in the Wabash Valley have stayed about the same as past years, he said.

Employers are a big part of the equation, he said, as employees with symptoms of illness were required to stay home rather than try to tough out their illness at work. This past year has proven that many employees can work from home.

As COVID-19 restrictions are being eased across the nation to lift mask mandates and limits on social gatherings, Brucken said he still encourages people to wear masks in public and to expect businesses to maintain sanitizing protocols.

Consumers should be observant about how businesses are trying to protect their employees and their customers from illness, he said.

Masks can still be an option for reducing exposure to other seasonal illnesses, such as cold and flu.

He also sees hope that COVID-19 vaccinations for children will soon be available to prevent spread in school settings. Quarantining will not be necessary for children who are vaccinated if a COVID-19 case is identified at a school. Many people who have health concerns should consider continuing to mask up in public as a precaution, he said.

