Real ID requirement deadline pushed to 2023

Hoosiers who were thinking they might have to rush to obtain a driver’s license with a Real ID designation before the Oct. 1 deadline can take a breath.
Due to processing complications caused by COVID-19, the Department of Homeland Security set the new deadline for May 3, 2023. From then on, Americans flying domestically will need to show a Real ID card, indicated by a star in the license’s upper right corner, at security checkpoints. Driver’s licenses without Real ID status will no longer suffice for domestic flights.
Americans traveling internationally will still have to show their passports, as the Real ID requirement applies to domestic travel only.
Aside from use during travel, Real IDs are needed to enter certain federal properties, like military bases and nuclear plants. The new ID requirements are the result of the Emergency Supplemental Appropriations Act for Defense, the Global War on Terror and Tsunami Relief passed by Congress and signed into law by former President George W. Bush in 2005.
Real IDs are not mandatory. Any driver can renew their license without the designation. “Legacy IDs” are issued without a star in the corner and without Real ID privileges. People who take this route are asked to sign a form at the BMV stating they understand the limitations that could arise in the future because of their choice.
To obtain a Real ID, one has to provide documentation in person at a BMV branch; general license renewals can typically be done online.
Those seeking a Real ID will need one original document proving identity (passport, birth certificate, etc.), one document proving lawful status (passport, birth certificate, etc.), one document proving one’s Social Security number (Social Security card, W-2 form, etc.), and two documents proving Indiana residency (utility bill, credit card statement, doctor or hospital bill issued within 60 days of application, pre-printed pay stub issued within 60 days of application, Indiana voter ID card, U.S. Postal Service change of address confirmation, etc.).
Additionally, those who have changed their name will need to show evidence of that transaction (marriage license, court order, etc.)
Driver’s licenses expire after six years for those who are younger than 75. That number drops to three years for those age 75 to 85 and further declines to two years for people older than 85.
Most Hoosiers can renew their license up to 24 months before its expiration; however, foreign-born individuals with lawful permanent or temporary status are allowed to renew only 30 days prior.
For adults who don’t drive, the BMV offers state ID cards. The same paperwork is required to obtain this form of Real ID, but no driver’s license is involved.
Children are another exception: They do not need a Real ID for travel because the Transportation Security Administration does not require minors to provide documentation in airports if they are flying domestically.
To learn more, Hoosiers can visit the Indiana BMV website, in.gov/bmv/, or call 1-888-692-6841 to reach the state headquarters.
To renew a license with Real ID status, visit a BMV branch with the proper paperwork.
Isaac Gleitz is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students. He originally wrote this report for The Corydon Democrat and Clarion News.
