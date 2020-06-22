When heavy rains fall, stormwater can cascade into streams, rivers, ponds and lakes, whisking along pollutants washed up from roadways, parking lots and other structures.
An aesthetic solution, however, is at hand for local officials and residents.
Rain gardens can spruce up a drab area and capture storm water, allowing it to soak back into the ground and preventing it from carrying pollutants from hard surfaces into waterways.
“A rain garden typically in the home landscape would connect to a downspout and collect the water from the downspout and allow it to soak into the bottom of this garden that’s specifically constructed for that area,” said John Orick, master gardener state coordinator at Purdue Extension.
The extension teaches about rain gardens through its Rainscaping program, a joint venture with the Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant.
A rain garden is a depression not more than 12 inches deep and sized for the impermeable surface, such as a roof, it is meant to drain.
Plants that can tolerate wet conditions are placed at the bottom, while plants that do better in dryer conditions are planted around the sides and top.
Native plants are typically used but others work, too, according to Orick.
“Native plants, which have fairly deep roots systems, are able to create nice channels through the soil to allow water to infiltrate into the soil more quickly,” he explained.
The garden should be at least 10 feet away from the structure’s foundation.
“You never want to have an issue where your rain garden wasn’t installed properly and you’re sending water back towards your foundation,” said Jason Donati, stormwater/recycling educator for the Muncie Sanitary District.
If designed and functioning properly, a rain garden shouldn’t hold water longer than 24 hours.
“The idea is that we are collecting that stormwater runoff before it flows across the driveway, or a sidewalk, or a parking lot, or whatever it might be ... so it allows that water to drain and soak into the ground,” Orick noted.
Stormwater that flows across a hard surface like a driveway or parking lot can pick up pollutants from cars parked there and carry it onto a storm drain and then a body of water.
Filtering
The gardens not only capture water before it is polluted but they can help filter water that’s already compromised.
When teaching about rain gardens, Donati compares them to a Brita filter, where H2O is filtered as gravity pushes it through a medium.
An example is Kokomo’s Rain Garden Plaza. Completed in 2016, it captures water from a downtown parking lot allowing it to percolate through amended soil before being carried away by a drain.
“Any oils and greases running off into the rain garden are being treated and filtered prior to getting put into the storm system and discharged to (Wildcat Creek),” said Greg Lake, Howard County deputy surveyor and stormwater district administrator.
The project was a partnership led by the Howard County Master Gardeners, who selected the layout and chose and maintain the plants.
“We’ve had some pretty good rains,” Lake said. “It has been probably half full of water, but then with how we designed it with the permeable soil and the aggregate, it does a really good job.”
Using native plants can also benefit birds and pollinators.
“We’re attracting butterflies and bees and different pollinators and taking care of the stormwater issue at the same time,” Lake explained.
Maintenance
While effective, rain gardens aren’t for everybody.
“There are drawbacks to every practice that you use and, obviously, the drawback to rain gardens is it requires maintenance,” he said. “If a homeowner is a gardening type, it’s an excellent practice for them. If it’s a homeowner that doesn’t like to maintain things, they aren’t going to be happy with it.”
When rain gardens started gaining popularity they were termed low-maintenance. Donati soon learned to stop using that word, since people took it to mean that the gardens could be planted, then left alone.
“They think, ‘Oh, yeah, anything low maintenance is great. If I install this rain garden, then I can just leave it alone and things will be fine and it will do its job.’ That’s not true at all,” Donati said.
While a rain garden of native plants is relatively low maintenance, establishing it takes a regular commitment of weeding, mulching, pruning, deadheading of plants and watering.
“I think maintenance is a really important thing, because you want these gardens to look good,” Orick said. “When you have a rain garden that looks good, then people want to plant rain gardens.”
Rain gardens lie low, meaning they sometimes collect wind-blown litter that must be removed. Inlets and outlets should be checked regularly to assure they aren’t blocked.
