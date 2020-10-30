Pulse of the Voters: Former Obama backer now a Trump fan

After a life devoted to the Democratic party and its platform, the magnetism of Donald Trump in his 2016 campaign for president was enough to convert Gail Henneman.

Henneman, a 74-year-old retiree, voted twice for President Barrack Obama, but she has bought in to Trump’s promise to put America first and voted for a Republican presidential nominee for the first time in four years ago.

She has since only become a bigger fan of the president and his conservative leadership, she said.

“What he was doing before the pandemic and since is just short of a miracle,” Henneman said as she talked about what most impresses her about Trump’s presidency.

“The way he has been treated, the way he has overcome obstacles every moment of every day as he fights for us and gets things done is miraculous to me. There is so much hatred for him, and yet it doesn’t slow him down.”

Maybe as much as Trump’s message resonated with Henneman, she said it to her seemed the Democrat party she supported for much of her life slowly became an intolerant, hateful lot.

“I was so pro-Democrat all of my life, but it was a different party then” Henneman said. “I’m for the blue-collar worker and I thought the Democrats were also for the working man and woman.

“And now I don’t see any similarities between the Democrat party I supported and the Democrat party now. They’re just evil and so far left and radical. If [Democrat nominee Joe] Biden gets in, it’s horrifying what might happen to our country.”

Henneman lived in Pennsylvania — north of Harrisburg — for all her live previous to the last five years. She resides now on Terre Haute’s north side with her husband.

Henneman says illegal immigration and the idea the U.S. might function as a “nanny state” is one of her great concerns.

She said Trump is justified in building a wall along the country’s southern border so long as it keeps Americans safe.

“I’m all for people coming in the legal way,” Henneman prefaced her argument. “But I don’t think people realize that with all these thousands of illegal immigrants that come in, every one of us is effected.

“We don’t know it but our quality of life goes down — be it education, be it healthcare, whatever — because they are going to drain our resources. I think the president is so right in building the wall.”

