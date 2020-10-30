Pulse of the Voters: 2016 Trump voter says probably not this time

Vigo County native Scott Barbour said he knows one thing going into the 2020 presidential election — it’s not likely he’ll vote as he did in 2016.

“I voted for [President Donald] Trump last time, but not sure this time,” Barbour said.

“I am still not sure what I will do and have not determined if I will go with [Democratic nominee Joe] Biden. It could mean just leaving a vote for president blank, but I probably will vote for Biden,” Barbour said.

The 49-year-old said he watched the first presidential debate between Trump and Biden “but that didn’t help,” him decide, he said. “It was very difficult to watch for 90 minutes.”

“Basically the reason that I voted [for Trump] the last time was I thought an outsider might make a change, as politics was stalemated at the time,” he said, pointing to a Republican-controlled Senate and House, with then outgoing Democratic President Barrack Obama.

“Then the Democrats took the House back and it split again; what I wanted to see didn’t happen,” Barbour said.

Barbour is the GIS [geographic information system] director for Vigo County. He is a 1989 graduate of Terre Haute North Vigo High School and a graduate of Indiana State University.

For Barbour, the biggest issue is getting an effective vaccine for the COVID-19 virus.

“The virus just affects too many people doing too many things,” he said.

In a post-COVID-19 nation, Barbour said the nation’s focus will again return to healthcare insurance. Barbour wants the federal government to ensure that Medicare and Medicaid remain fully funded. However, Barbour supports employer-based insurance programs.

“Even while more and more companies are making changes, such as carving out spouses who have other health plans, I think employer-based health plans are far better than government-issued ones,” he said.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

The federal government also needs to work to financially shore up Social Security.

“It is everybody’s fear that it won’t be there,” he said of Social Security. “I don’t know if it will be there when I retire, as I think it is getting to a point that even with retirement, the price of things may out pace what you are living on. You see more and more older people still in the workforce, not able to walk away at age 62 or 65 to have a comfortable retirement life.

“However, for people who just can’t work anymore, you have to have something to live on,” Barbour said.

Barbour said restoring the nation’s economy, he thinks, means “doing anything we can do to get manufacturing jobs back into the United States. If more products were made here, we would not have trade issues and the U.S. trade deficit, the balance of trade, would not be so lopsided.”

That reflects on foreign policy, he said.

“We have lost a little bit of our standing in the world,” he said. “We definitely need somebody to shore up relationships with other countries while not getting taken advantage of, which sort of goes back to (Trump’s) America First, that we have become so dependent on manufacturing in other countries.

“Again, this is means first getting a COVID-19 vaccine, which itself will remove a lot of the uncertainty” globally and in the U.S. economy.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is the top issue as it as interrupted so many things. Even in ‘normal’ times, it is hard enough to get the economy going without an anchor (like the virus) holding it back,” he said.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.