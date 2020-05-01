Protesters decry restrictions, demand reopening

A few hundred Hoosiers gathered on the Statehouse lawn Friday, demanding that Gov. Eric Holcomb reopen Indiana’s economy immediately.

Dozens wore masks, but most ignored social distancing guidelines. An unknown number of protesters chose to circle around the Statehouse, honking and yelling from their cars.

Some elected state officials decried Holcomb’s use of his executive power, calling for a special session.

“The General Assembly didn’t have any power in this; this was all executive,” state Sen. Jim Tomes, said to boos from the crowd. “It shouldn’t be that way. We should be balancing the powers of the different branches of government.”

When protesters turned their wrath to Tomes, asking for him to act, he pivoted his message and focused on the media.

“They no longer report news,” said Tomes, R-Wadesville. “If you’re buying a newspaper, shame on you.”

Photos at the rally depicted Holcomb as Adolf Hitler.

Some protesters wore masks saying “Masked for Big Brother,” and Church of God members held signs that said “My faith is essential.”

Several conservative politicians used the rally to promote their platforms, encouraging businesses to ignore Holcomb’s order and reopen.

Lucy Brenton, running for the U.S. Senate as a Libertarian candidate, highlighted the number of people who had lost their jobs and the possibility that interruptions to the food supply chain could result in shortages.

“You are the only ones who can decide if you’re free,” Brenton said. “You’ve got to let your politicians know. I’m so thankful for the people that are armed … that shows them that we’re ready for a revolution. I pray to God we don’t need an armed revolution in order to right this country.”

In a call-back chant, the crowd called the government their enemy and thrust fists into the air.

“We have to remember what our forefathers said,” said state Sen. Blake Doriot, R-Syracuse. “We have to remember that he who gives up any liberties over the slightest bit of safety deserves neither.”

“We know that. What are you going to do about it?” a protester yelled back, prompting the crowd to dissolve into several, indistinct shouting matches.