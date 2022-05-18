Prosecutor: Officer who shot armed motorist was justified

This photo provided by The Indiana State Police, police investigate a shooting late Monday, May 16, 2022 near Palmyra, Ind. Two men were fatally shot after a police officer and two good Samaritans stopped along a southern Indiana highway to help a driver who was stopped in the roadway, police said. The shooting happened Monday night after an officer with the Palmyra Police Department stopped to assist the âapparent stranded motoristâ on State Road 135, Indiana State Police said, but they didnât say what precipitated the gunfire or who fired the shots. (The Indiana State Police via AP)