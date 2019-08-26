Terre Haute, IN (47807)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.