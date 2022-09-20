Student Loans Indiana

FILE - Students walk to classes on the Indiana University campus, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind.

 Darron Cummings

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Officers searched the sewers beneath the city of Bloomington on Tuesday for a man believed to be armed with a rifle who had entered the college town’s sewer system, police said.

The Bloomington Police Department said no shots had been fired and that officers were searching the sewer system for a “barricaded man" in sewers beneath an area near the city's downtown.

Bloomington police began searching for the man about 12:30 p.m. EDT in the sewers, Capt. Ryan Pedigo told The Herald-Times, which reported that police said the man is wanted on warrants.

“We are working with Utilities to determine the underground sewer tunnels that a person could fit in,” the Bloomington Police Department said in a tweet.

The department said multiple agencies were on scene and assisting in the search in the city about 50 miles south of Indianapolis.

An alert sent by Indiana University said a person was seen entering a storm drain. That alert said campus police were monitoring a sewer exit on the campus’ Dunn Meadow near Franklin Hall, where residents were sheltering in place.

Others were advised to avoid that area.

