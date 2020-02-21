Police: Couple angered by Trump flags forced boys off road

These booking photos provided by the Hobart, Ind., Police Department show Cailyn Marie Smith, 18, and Kyren Gregory Perry-Jones, 23. The northwestern Indiana couple allegedly used a car to force two teenage boys off a road, angered that the twin brothers were riding bicycles adorned with flags supporting President Donald Trump, before ripping one of the sibling’s flag from his bike, police said Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Smith was in custody but Perry-Jones remained at large Friday evening, police said. (Hobart Police Department via AP)