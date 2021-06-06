Indianapolis police were investigating after a shooting early Saturday killed two people and injured two others.
The shooting happened in a parking lot on the city’s northeast side. Officers responded after 2 a.m. and found four people shot.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene and another man died after being taken to a hospital. A man and woman were hospitalized and reported in stable condition, according to police.
The shooting seems to have taken place in the parking lot after the victims were at a local businesses, police said.
Further details were not immediately released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.