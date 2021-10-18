Police in Fort Wayne were investigating a shooting at a mobile home park that left two people dead and another injured.
The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday when a man and woman went to visit a friend at the Wells Street Mobile Home Court. Another man allegedly showed up and shot the first man and there was a struggle for the gun, according WANE-TV.
The male victim was declared dead and the suspect was taken to the hospital where he later died. The woman was being treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
Police did not offer further details, including a motive or the relationship between the three people.
Fort Wayne police and the Allen County Prosecutor's Office are investigating.
