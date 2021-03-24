The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi has partnered with several Indiana-based organizations to offer COVID-19 vaccines to Native Americans including state-recognized and historical tribes, as well as Native Hawaiians, Native Alaskans, and other native groups living in Indiana.
Vaccines will be distributed by appointment only on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning Saturday, March 27, at 1145 E. 22nd St., Indianapolis. The second dose in the two-shot series will be delivered on Saturday, April 24.
Interested Native citizens can schedule an appointment now by calling the American Indian Center of Indiana at 317-917-8000 or by sending an email to frontdesk@americanindiancenter.org.
In order to qualify, interested individuals must be age 18 or older. An appointment is required as a limited number of doses are available. Vaccine doses will be administered by the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Pokagon Health Services staff led by Dr. Gerald Morris.
In addition to the Pokagon Band, several groups supporting the effort include:American Indian Center of Indiana; Indiana Native American Indian Affairs Commission; Eiteljorg Museum; First Nations Educational and Cultural Center of Indiana University, Bloomington; Indiana Civil Rights Commission; Indiana Minority Health Coalition; Indian Health Service, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services: IUPUI American Indian Programs at Indiana University, School of Liberal Arts; Native American Educational and Cultural Center of Purdue University, West Lafayette; and the Office of Minority Health, Indiana Department of Health.
