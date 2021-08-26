Please get vaccinated, say Union and Regional

Union Hospital and Terre Haute Regional Hospital have issued a joint plea to the public: Get vaccinated.
The two Terre Haute hospitals, which serve much of west central Indiana and some of east central Illinois, on Thursday said they are seeing the same trend of rising caseloads due to a COVID-19 surge.
“The COVID cases we are admitting now are presumably the Delta variant, which is very contagious and spreads easily,” Dr. John Bolinger, vice president and chief medical officer at Union, said in a news release.
Currently, about 90% of the COVID patients requiring admission at Union Hospital are unvaccinated, Bollinger said. He said admitted patients are very ill, with a lot of them requiring intensive care or high flow oxygen.
Those that are vaccinated, that have a breakthrough infection, seem to be having less severe symptoms, Bolinger said. Some of those patients, in fact, question whether they have the common cold or seasonal allergies.
"The only thing, at this point, that’s going to reduce the number of COVID infections is having more people vaccinated," Bollinger said. "Nothing else will work to the same extent.”
The message from Regional Hosptial was much the same.
Dr. Ajay Deshpande, pulmonologist and medical director of respiratory therapy at Regional, said the hospital has seen an increase in COVID-19 patients in the past few weeks. This increase causes intensive care units to reach capacity at certain times, Deshpande said.
"When nearing capacity, we make every effort to expand additional step-down and medical bed areas. Our hospital leaders are continually monitoring the situation closely and continue to plan by assessing resources and support to help meet the needs of our community,"
"The large majority of COVID-19 patients being treated in our hospital are unvaccinated. We strongly encourage people in our area to get the vaccine and follow the CDC's recommendations for preventing the spread of the virus,” Deshpande wrote.
While the hospitals have been reluctant to address their daily census counts or exact caseloads, they both earlier this week acknowledged they'd been unusually busy.
Earlier this week, Union Hospital Foundation on its Facebook said its COVID unit and ICU had been full for several days, and Regional in a written statement acknowledged there had been two instances in the past week in which it had to divert emergency room or emergency medical service patients to other area facilities for a short time until more beds became available.
The Vigo County Health Department's graphics released Wednesday, meanwhile, showed a new-case total for the week Aug. 15 through Aug. 21 at 305. That's the first time the number of weekly new cases has topped 300 since Jan. 10-16.
Statewide, the story is much the same. The Indiana State Department of Health on Wednesday reported a nearly 30% jump in hospitalizations in one week and up more than five times for the state’s level of about 400 patients a day six weeks ago in early July, according to the Associated Press.
On Thursday, the ISDH reported about 76 percent of Indiana's ICU beds were in use, with a split of about two COVID-19 patients to one non-COVID patient (51.6 percent to 24.5 percent).
District 7, which includes Vigo and seven surrounding counties, showed about 54 percent of ICU beds in use in Thursday's ISDH report.
Statewide and in Region 7, about 71 percent of ventilators remained available, according to the Thursday update from ISDH.
To find a vaccination site, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.
