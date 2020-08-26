Piece of World War II history to land in Terre Haute

A flying piece of World War II history is slated to land in Terre Haute next month.

The B-29 Doc Flight Experience Tour will land its 75-year-old bomber at Terre Haute Regional Airport-Hulman Field on Sept. 26, with rides available that Saturday evening as well as Sunday morning, Sept. 27.

The flight schedule for the B-29 rides will be 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 26 and at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sept. 27.

"Terre Haute is a great war bird area as a lot of people in Terre Haute are interested in war birds," said Josh Wells, spokesman for Doc’s Friends Inc., a nonprofit managing the operation of the Boeing B-29 Superfortress.

"And we will be coming back from the Arsenal of Democracy Flyover," that takes place Sept. 25 in Washington, D.C., "to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. The flyover was supposed to happen in May, but thanks to COVID-19 it got pushed back. Terre Haute is about halfway between Washington, D.C. and Wichita," Kansas, where the aircraft is based.

"We want to be able to stop in Terre Haute ... and give folks an opportunity to ride in the airplane and get up close and personal and experience the aircraft," Wells said.

The B-29, known as Doc, was delivered to the U.S. Army Air Corp. in March 1945. In 1951, the plane was assigned to radar calibration duty and in 1955 was assigned to target-towing duty. A year later it, and the rest of its squadron, became targets for bomb training at China Lake, California, according to Doc's Friends Inc.

In 1987, Tony Mazzolini, found the plane and began plans for its restoration. It would take 12 years to obtain the plane and move it to Wichita in sections in 2000. In Feb. 2013, Doc's Friends was formed. After 16 years of renovation, the B-29 returned to flight in July, 2016.

Operating the vintage aircraft, especially one that is 99 feet long, with a wingspan of 141-feet, 3-inches, is costly. The B-29 burns about 450 gallons of 100 low lead aviation fuel per flight hour. On average, the price per gallon of the fuel is $5.70. That means for only one hour of flying time, it costs about $2,500 for fuel, according to Doc's Friends Inc.

In addition to fuel and oil costs, there is maintenance expenses. In all, the estimated cost per flight is about $3,600.

Flight rides help offset expenses.

The B-29 Doc flight has nine seats. The bombardier (at $1,500 a ride), cockpit/pilot observer (at $1,200), navigator ($1,200) and six gunner seats ($600 each). The bombardier, cockpit/pilot observer and navigator seats are in the front section of the aircraft, while the six gunner seats are in the rear section of the aircraft.

For details about the B-29 Doc Flight Experience and to purchase ride tickets, visit www.b29doc.com/rides or call 316-358-9894.

"This is a way we get out. We restored the airplane to be flown, not to be sitting around," Wells said. "We want to get out and educate people on the history of the greatest generation and honor those men and women who designed and built and maintained these war birds. And really, give people that up-close experience to be able to see these war birds up close and preserve history."

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.