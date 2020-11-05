First-term Democratic incumbent Rep. Tonya Pfaff held off Republican challenger Bill Treadway in the race for Indiana District 43 state representative.
In Vigo County unofficial results released early Thursday afternoon, Pfaff tallied 13,147 votes (57.51%) to Treadway's 9,713 votes (42.49%).
Both are educators, with Pfaff teaching math at Terre Haute North Vigo High School and Treadway an adjunct history professor at Indiana Wesleyan
Pfaff ran strongly despite Republicans doing better in Vigo County on straight-ticket punches than did Democrats, 11,744 to 8,206.
"I am honored to be serving the people of Terre Haute, West Terre Haute, and Seelyville. I am also committed to continuing the fight for good paying jobs and quality education for Vigo County," Pfaff posted on her Facebook Page, Tonya Pfaff for Indiana.
"Now is not the time for complacency," she wrote. "It is time to help those in need, during this global pandemic which has negatively affected so many of us. I am ready to return to the statehouse and work for the people of this community.
Treadway, who was coming off an unsuccessful bid for Terre Haute City Council in 2019, said his passion for public service spurred his decision to run for state representative.
“Representing the 43rd District would be just another opportunity to serve the community,” said Treadway, who is the chair of the Terre Haute Board of Zoning appeals, director of Compassion Ministries food bank at New Life Fellowship Church and former chair of the Vigo Republican party.
Treadway said he was a good fit for the office because he offers the district representation that plays well with the legislature’s Republican super majority.
In other contested statehouse races locally, incumbent Republican state Rep. Alan Morrison easily outdistanced Democratic challenger Amy Burke Adams with 11,127 votes to 5,187, or roughly 68 percent to 32 percent, in District 42, according to results posted on the Indiana Election Division website.
