Pfaff wants COVID-19 dashboard for education

Now that the state is finally releasing data about COVID-19 outbreaks in individual nursing homes, two lawmakers are calling on the governor to release similar information about schools across Indiana.

State Rep. Edward DeLaney, D-Indianapolis, pushed for numbers from long-term care facilities to be released to the public. DeLaney recently partnered with Rep. Tonya Pfaff, D-Terre Haute, to push for Gov. Eric Holcomb to create a similar online dashboard where parents and school district members can see infection numbers for each school, district and county.

That way, local officials can look at individual centers with low numbers to see what protective methods they should – or should not – employ.

Each Indiana school district has been given authority to determine what will work best for their community. Many schools are opening with in-person and remote options – left up to each family’s discretion – though some have chosen to stay online for the foreseeable future. Schools meeting in person are working to find ways to prevent the spread of the virus through the use of masks and social distancing when possible.

Months into the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indiana State Department of Health released a preliminary dashboard listing all known coronavirus cases and deaths among residents and staff of long-term care facilities. The site shows stats related to each individual nursing home, including resident and employee infections and deaths. Data for 36 facilities across the state had not yet been displayed.

AARP and other groups advocated for public access to infection rates in these centers for months. As a nonprofit organization that promotes policies for senior citizens, organization leaders argued that keeping COVID-19 information readily available is the most helpful.

Jason Tomcsi, communications director for AARP Indiana, said knowing the number of cases in each facility helps them know which places need more support through personal protective equipment and testing resources. Additionally, caretakers need to be informed when considering options for aging relatives.

“From the very beginning of this pandemic, the call for releasing facility-level data was so that Hoosiers had one place where they could go to get the information they needed to keep loved ones safe,” Tomcsi said.

Indiana has had 69,255 cases of the novel coronavirus, the health department reported Tuesday. Of those, 9,396 were from nursing homes—6,622 patients and 2,774 staff members. More than half of the 2,794 Hoosiers who died from COVID-19—1,618—were long-term care residents.

Greenwood Health Center has reported the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases at 192 while 31 residents have died of the disease. The highest number of deaths – 38 – was reported at Harrison Terrace American Senior Communities in Indianapolis out of 71 recorded cases.

Although the data for 36 centers is not available on the dashboard, as of late July when the numbers were last reported, more than 250 locations that have not reported any cases of COVID-19. Despite this, there are 44 centers that have had 50 or more infected residents.

Dr. Daniel Rusyniak, chief medical officer for the Family and Social Services Administration, said at Holcomb’s press briefing last week that there is no apparent link between facility size, location or number of staff members and number of positive test results.

DeLaney and Pfaff said that family members of residents in care centers should be wondering what’s going on in there because of the high infection rates and lack of transparency from the state. They also pointed out that the majority of long-term care facilities are funded by state and federal tax money, so they feel Hoosiers should know where their money is going.

Along with the residents and their families, the representatives are worried about the essential workers in the care centers. Hoosiers should be able to hold the state accountable for the safety of the employees, and they can’t do that if they don’t know the numbers.

Rusyniak said all skilled staff at long-term care centers were tested in June and they will be retested in August, covering about 80% of all employees in the facilities.

“It is easy to get caught up in arguments about masks and data reporting and reopening,” Rusyniak said, “but for the Hoosiers who live and work in these long-term care facilities, this pandemic is about life and death.”

Pfaff and DeLaney say they now want to be sure similar information with be shared with the public so parents, teachers and communities will know exactly what is happening in their local schools.

They said they know tests will be done on students and information will be stored, but they lack confidence that the public will have access to the data – like things were with facility data in the earlier months of the pandemic.

Andrea Rahman is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.