SNAP recipients in Indiana can now use their Hoosier Works EBT cards to purchase groceries online for pickup or delivery at two approved retailers – Amazon and Walmart, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration has announced.
SNAP participants are automatically eligible to participate in this program and do not need to apply.
Currently, Amazon and Walmart are the only Indiana retailers that have been approved for online purchasing by the Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Amazon offers online ordering and delivery of groceries to SNAP recipients. Visit https://www.amazon.com/b?node=19097785011&ref_=omps_hra for instructions on how to use the service.
Walmart offers online ordering and delivery and pick-up options at some stores, while other stores only allow online ordering and pickup of groceries at a designated spot outside the store.
• Information on online ordering at Walmart: https://grocery.walmart.com
• Information about delivery of groceries from Walmart: https://www.walmart.com/cp/express_delivery/3696472
• Walmart customer service: https://wmt-grocery.custhelp.com/app/ask
It is important to note that any delivery fees that may apply to the online purchase may not be paid with SNAP benefits. If SNAP recipients have any problems using their card for ordering, they should call the number on the back of their Hoosier Works EBT card for customer service.
SNAP is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and was formerly called Food Stamps. SNAP benefits can only be used for food products and for plants and seeds used to grow food.
Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefits, which also are provided via Hoosier Works EBT card, cannot be used for online purchasing. Currently more than 680,000 Hoosiers receive SNAP benefits and nearly 13,000 Hoosiers receive TANF assistance.
Hoosiers can apply for SNAP or TANF at https://fssabenefits.in.gov. They also can call 800-403-0864 for assistance.
