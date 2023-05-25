A Randolph County firefighter was killed and another was critically injured in crash early Thursday when their tanker truck rolled as they were answering an alarm.
Kyle T. Osgood, assistant chief of the Farmland Volunteer Fire Department, was pronounced dead at the accident scene about 6:30 a.m., according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, which includes the state fire marshal's office.
Osgood was driving a tanker north near Randolph County Road 1000 West and County Road 400 North when the vehicle approached an S-curve and rolled over.
It came to rest on top of Osgood, 31, and fellow firefighter Zachary Lee, 19. No other firefighters were aboard the truck.
Lee suffered serious injuries to his lower extremities and was flown to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne in critical condition. He was in surgery midday Thursday.
Osgood and Lee were responding to a report of a barn fire just north of the accident location.
Osgood and his family have a rich tradition in the Farmland Volunteer Fire Department, with his grandfather previously serving as fire chief. A fellow firefighter said Osgood had been coming to the fire station since he was a child and rose through the ranks.
Indiana State Fire Marshal Steve Jones responded to the scene early Thursday to assist.
Farmland is about 15 miles east of Muncie.
