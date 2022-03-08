No-permit gun carry goes to governor

The state Senate on Tuesday evening said OK to eliminating Indiana’s license for carrying a handgun.
Passed 30-20 in the Senate, the bill now moves to Gov. Eric Holcomb.
The language was debated on the Senate floor for the first time, having previously passed the House but getting sidelined in the Senate.
“This bill is for the lawful Hoosiers … who just want to defend themselves away from their home,” said bill author Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn.
The bill faced bipartisan opposition, with nine Republicans joining 11 Senate Democrats in voting against.
Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, said in an emotional plea from the floor that the bill would cause more gun violence, especially among children recovering from mental health issues.
“This will be dangerous,” Melton said. “Have you ever seen a friend take their last breath? Have you ever been in a shootout as a child? I have.”
The Indiana State Police, the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police and the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council all opposed the bill.
Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, said testimony from law enforcement in opposition to the bill swayed her.
“I’m going to vote no. I’m going to Back the Blue,” said Brown, holding her own permit.
Law enforcement said the database created by permit holders lets law enforcement know whether a resident can legally carry a firearm and provided a layer of security to officers in the field.
Lawmakers had to find a new bill for no-permit carry after the Senate ruled its Judiciary Committee violated procedure by stripping-and-inserting the bill’s language on deadline and replacing the original bill with language regarding a provisional license upon application for a permit.
The no-permit carry language moved from House Bill 1077 to House Bill 1296, which passed the House earlier Tuesday night on a 68-30 vote.
