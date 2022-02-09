New proposed casino spot no problem for airport

A Terre Haute airport official Wednesday said the proposed location and height of a casino and hotel on the city's east side is out of the impact zone of the airport's runway approach corridor.
And because of that, the site proposed by Churchill Downs Inc. for a new Vigo County casino "does not affect us at all," said Jeff Hauser, executive director of Terre Haute Regional Airport.
"We looked up the plot of land [proposed for the casino] and that does not affect the airport. It is just outside of our approach corridor. On approach, the height [of a proposed hotel] will not affect that, even with the use of cranes when they are building it," Hauser said.
However, Churchill Downs will have to submit a form with the Federal Aviation Administration. That form, called a 7460-1 Notice of Proposed Construction, must be approved because construction is within 5 miles of the airport, which receives millions of dollars annually from the federal government.
"Sometimes that can take up to 90 days," for approval, Hauser said. "The two land parcels are right outside the approach, so that makes life easy for us, too."
Hauser said the airport remains in the process of updating the Vigo County and city of Terre Haute zoning overlay plan to ensure the airport remains protected from development that could impede it in the future.
Hauser said the airport hopes to bring the revised zoning plan to county and city officials mid-to-late this year.
Jared Bayler, executive director of the Vigo County Area Planning Department, said Churchill Downs is still slated to go before the Terre Haute Board of Zoning Appeals at its March 2 meeting, due to the proposed 125-foot height of its 10-story hotel/casino facility.
However, because that height does not impact the airport, Bayler said it will likely gain approval of that board.
It will go to the board for "building height restrictions in the zoning classification," Bayler said. "It will probably get approval based upon the approval of the FAA saying everything is okay."
The Tribune-Star has has sought comment from Churchill Downs without success.
In a news release dated Monday, Jason Sauer, senior vice president of corporate development for Churchill Downs, said, "With continued oversight from the Indiana Gaming Commission, we look forward to taking the final steps in order to make this project a reality and we are prepared to deliver a true destination casino resort to Vigo County.”
The Indiana Gaming Commission is next slated to meet March 8.
Churchill Downs has said its Queen of Terre Haute project is to have a $190 million annual economic impact and create 1,000 construction jobs as well as 500 permanent positions.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
