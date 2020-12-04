New magistrate judge named in Southern District of Indiana

Mario Garcia will fill the new magistrate judgeship created for the federal system's Southern District of Indiana, which includes the Wabash Valley.
U.S. Chief District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson announced the appointment on Friday, noting Garcia will be the first judge of Hispanic heritage to serve the Southern District of Indiana.
Born in Bloomington, Garcia is a 1995 graduate of Ball State University. He studied law at Indiana University School of Law in Indianapolis, where he graduated in 1999.
After law school, Garcia joined the law firm that is now Brattain Minnix Garcia. He has extensive courtroom experience in both civil and criminal law, appearing in more than 500 hearings in Indiana's federal and state courts in the last five years. He is admitted to practice in the U.S. District Courts for the Northern and Southern Districts of Indiana, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit and the U.S. Supreme Court. He is a registered civil mediator.
A selection committee reviewed 31 applications and recommended five candidates for the position. The Southern District judges interviewed the five candidates and selected Garcia.
Magnus-Stinson in a news release said, "Mario Garcia has long served our court, and my colleagues and I know his work product well. He is the ideal magistrate judge candidate, with a breadth of experience in both criminal and civil litigation. He has demonstrated an exemplary commitment to the ideal of equal justice under law and has served his clients and the court with integrity, a tireless work ethic and compassion. The entire court family is most excited to welcome him."
U.S. magistrate judges are appointed by the judges of the district court for a term of eight years and are eligible for reappointment to successive terms. They preside over many pretrial proceedings in both civil and criminal cases in federal court. They also conducti mediation and settlement proceedings in civil cases.
Garcia's appointment will be effective no earlier than April 1, 2021, upon completion of required IRS and FBI background investigations.
