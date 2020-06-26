New law encourages youth to wear helmets

With more than 1,000 bicycle-related deaths and hundreds of thousands of injuries in the United States each year, Indiana Rep. Randall Frye, R-Greensburg, had hoped to pass a law that would require children to wear a helmet when riding a bike and fine the parents who failed to listen.
But after receiving opposition from his colleagues in the House, the bill was transformed to be about youth helmet safety education.
“We never really wanted to write anybody a ticket or give them a hard time for not having a helmet,” Frye said. “What we wanted to do was get them to put helmets on their children to protect them.”
Michael Kaufmann, the Indiana State EMS Director with the Department of Homeland Security, has seen a significant number of children who had a head injury due to a bicycle accident where they were not wearing a helmet. He estimates a quarter of a million children are hurt in bicycle accidents, and that several hundred more are killed every year.
House Enrolled Act 1174, authored by Frye, was signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb on March 30. The goal of the law is to educate the public about safety and encourage youth to wear helmets when it goes into effect July 1.
“We see the outcome of children who have accidents on their bicycles and scooters and there’s a pretty significant number of head injuries that occur, all of which are preventable,” Kaufmann said. “That’s why we spoke in support of the bill.”
According to Frye, the original plan for the bill was for it to be youth helmet safety and parents whose children failed to wear a helmet would be fined. However, not everyone agreed with the fine, so the legislation was reformed.
Now, the bill promotes youth helmet safety and safety education.
Although the bill is not what Frye originally hoped, he hopes that the bill will protect children and encourage them to wear a helmet so that they are protected from serious injuries such as brain damage.
“In the General Assembly you rarely get everything you want,” Frye said. “And we didn’t, but we got what we needed out of the bill.”
Tabby Fitzgerald is a reporter with TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
