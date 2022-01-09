Wabash Valley lawmakers took questions from their constituents Saturday at the first Crackerbarrel session of 2022 at the Vigo County Public Library.
Participating were state Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute; state Rep. Bob Heaton, R-Terre Haute; state Rep. Tonya Pfaff., R-Terre Haute; and state Rep. Bruce Borders, R-Jasonville. Invited but not attending was state Rep. Alan Morrison, R-Brazil.
One topic that received attention: A pending effort by Indiana Republicans to require candidates for school board to list their party affiliation on ballots. Such elections are currently non-partisan.
Ford said he’s not opposed to the idea, adding that in a recent survey by his office, 62% of respondents favored partisan school board elections.
The senator said people increasingly feel school boards are being less than transparent and not listening.
“I was just at a coffee shop this morning, and four different people stopped me to say they need the school board to be more transparent, “ Ford said. “You know, half the decisions or more are made in private behind closed doors before they come out and vote, and I think a lot of parents are upset with how they’re treated by school board members and school boards. So, I think that’s why you are seeing a lot of legislation to try to rein in [and] provide more transparency on school boards.
Heaton said “I don’t see anything wrong with it [partisan school board elections] at all.”
One could argue partisan politics are already in school board elections, Heaton said, adding the Indiana State Teachers Association has been highly supportive of Democrats, perhaps to the tune of 90 percent, over the years.
Pfaff said she opposes the measure.
“I’m against this, she said. “If we could possibly keep as much politics out of education, that would be great.”
She said it’s already hard to find candidates and noted school board members make a maximum of $2,000 a year.
“I think it’s best for everyone if we just keep the politics out,” she said.
Medical marijuana
The possible legalization of medical marijuana also came up, with the lawmakers essentially saying it’s not likely this session.
“I don’t foresee anytime soon it passing in Indiana,” said Ford.
Gov. Eric Holcomb has said he can’t get behind the idea until the federal government removes marijuana from the Schedule I narcotics list. “That is where I’m at as well,” Ford said.
“I’m for medical marijuana,” said Pfaff,”... especially for our veterans, cancer epilepsy, all kinds of ailments that [it] could help people.
“Saying that, I don’t believe Indiana is ready for recreational” marijuana, she added.
Pfaff said she doesn’t foresee legislation passing this session.
Heaton said he’s open to discussing medical marijuana, but “on recreational, I’m not there yet.”
Borders said he believe there are other, natural alternatives to marijuana and cited juicing, adding people interested might want to check out the movie “Fat, Sick and Nearly Dead.”
“As far as recreational, no, I’ll never go for that,” Borders said.
Vaccination mandate limits
Another topic was House Bill 1001, the House Republican effort to restrict employer mandates for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Borders said he supports the effort as he doesn’t necessarily believe its a medical or scientific certainty that vaccines are safe, reliable and effective.
“The bottom line is this: It’s that things that we know are effective are being denied to people; they are being suppressed in the marketplace,” Borders said.
“The bottom line is you want me to allow a mandate that everybody should be vaccinated, and I feel that based on all of the reading ... I feel there are two sides to this story, and there are other alternatives that people can choose, and I simply want them to simply have the option to choose other alternatives.”
Heaton said he was fully vaccinated, but that was his decision.
“To me, it boils down to a freedom, a liberty issue,” he said. “I don’t like to tell employers, employees, friend and neighbors, ‘Here’s what you’ve go to do.’”
Ford said he’d read a bit about the House bill but would wait until it comes to the Senate before forming a final opinion.
“But in general, like Bob [Heaton], I don’t support mandates,” he said.
Carry licenses
Also getting some discussion is an effort in the General Assembly to drop the Indiana requirement for a handgun carry license.
Heaton said the fate of the bill probably rests in the Senate, as it cleared the House last year but never got a committee hearing in the upper chamber.
Heaton and Borders both said they’d voted for the bill last year.
“In general I’m supportive of the concept,” said Ford.
Said, Pfaff, “I’m not supportive of it. There’s a reason we do this, and this is to vet people. ...The reason we go through this process is to make sure people who can carry this should be able to — [that] they don’t have domestic violence charges, they don’t have felony charges.”
Also, fees from the carry license go to local police, and Pfaff said she doesn’t want to take that funding away without providing a replacement.
Contact Mark Fitton at 812-231-4333 or at mark.fitton@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.