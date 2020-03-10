Two more people in Indiana have been sickened by the coronavirus, boosting the state’s total cases to six, health officials said Tuesday.
The two patients with presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 — the disease caused by the virus — are from Adams County, in the northeast of the state, and Boone County, just northwest of Indianapolis, the state Department of Health said.
The state agency and local officials announced Monday that an elementary school student in the Hendricks County community of Avon, just west of Indianapolis, had a presumptive positive case, as did an adult in northeastern Indiana’s Noble County.
The state’s two other COVID-19 patients were adults from Hendricks County and Marion County. Both of them tested positive for the disease after traveling to Boston to attend a meeting of the biotech firm Biogen Inc. State officials have said several COVID-19 cases have been tied to that meeting.
Meanwhile, Indiana University said it was suspending classroom teaching on all of its campuses for the two weeks that follow next week’s spring break, with students returning to campuses April 6.
Indiana State University’s spring break is set for March 23-27. As of Tuesday, the university was not announcing a suspension of classes afterward.
ISU “is working hard to prepare for all scenarios related to the coronavirus (covid-19),” the university said in a news release issued Tuesday evening. “We are in coordination with the Indiana State Department of Health and the Vigo County Health Department. Decisions will continue to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and other health agencies.
“With no cases on campus or in Vigo County, university operations will continue while emphasizing preventative measures from the CDC and communicating frequently with campus. “
ISU’s webpage on covid-19 is available at indstate.edu/covid-19
Two of the six patients are hospitalized and the other four are in self-isolation, the state health department said Tuesday afternoon. The agency said it’s working with local health departments “to identify close contacts of the existing patients and is prepared for the possibility that additional cases may occur.”
The state Department of Health said it plans to update its new “COVID-19 online dashboard” each day at 10 a.m. to reflect the findings from additional test results.
For most, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover.
According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness get better in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have recovered.
The sickened Avon student led the local school district to cancel classes and all school-related activities until April 6.
In South Bend, the private Stanley Clark School announced Monday that it would be closed this week while a teacher gets tested for COVID-19. School officials said the teacher came into contact with a relative who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of the coronavirus, the South Bend Tribune reported.
The state’s prison system on Tuesday added another prison -- New Castle in Henry County -- to the list of prisons where in-person visits have been suspended.
No inmates or guards are known to have a case of COVID-19 infection, but the Indiana Department of Correction decided on suspending in-person visits as a precaution in urban areas or locations where a member of the public was identified as being infected by COVID-19.
Prisons with in-person visiting suspended are Heritage Trail Correctional Facility in Hendricks County; Indiana State Prison in LaPorte County; Indiana Women’s Prison in Marion County; LaPorte Juvenile Correctional Facility in LaPorte County; New Castle Correctional Facility in Henry County; Plainfield Correctional Facility in Hendricks County; Reception Diagnostic Center in Hendricks County; Westville Correctional Facility in LaPorte County.
