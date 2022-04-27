New Castle man saves boy from drowning at Falls Park

A New Castle man is being called a hero after rescuing a child who was swept away Saturday afternoon by the falls under the bridge at Falls Park.
Logan Norrod, 25, was just finishing up some ice cream and preparing to leave Falls Park when he got a bad feeling about some children playing near the bridge where he stood.
A few moments later, Norrod heard screams and saw an unidentified boy he estimates to be about 8 years old, sink below the water’s surface at the bottom of the falls on the other side of the bridge.
“I was watching him the whole time. When he went in, he went under, then came up and went back under.”
As he watched, Norrod instructed his wife, Emily, to call for help as he removed clothing in preparation to jump into the water, which he said was only about 8 feet at its deepest because it hadn’t rained recently.
“When I went in, I touched the bottom.”
Still, Norrod said the water tried to suck him and the boy under.
“When I got to him, he was so exhausted and freaking out he really couldn’t swim,” he said of the boy.
Though he considers himself a strong swimmer who spent his own childhood fishing and boating in Indiana’s rivers, Norrod said he was shaken by the incident.
“To be honest with you, water actually scares me because of stuff like that,” he said. “I was swept away by a river before but was able to get out.”
Norrod’s wife of two years, Emily, said she’s not surprised her husband went into the water to save the child. After all, he had done the same when he saved his sister from drowning in a river when he was 10 years old.
“He’s just all about making sure everyone is OK. He tends to want to help other people before himself,” she said. “I was going to tell him, ‘Babe, go,’ and before I said go, he was already down to his boxers and jumping in.”
As her husband jumped into the water, Emily Norrod said she screamed to find the boy’s parents but got no response. Eventually, she called the police.
Pendleton Police Chief Marc Farrer said incidents like this are rare at the falls.
Still, the falls can be dangerous for those who get caught in their current, he added.
“That creek area can be pretty swift,” he said. “We give warnings as soon as it gets warm and all summer long,”
Though Emily Norrod was anxious about the boy’s safety following the incident, the boy’s father appeared to be nonchalant, Farrer said.
However, Farrer said he believes the father at the time didn’t understood the gravity of the situation because he didn’t know his son had gone over the falls and was nearly swept away.
“He does know now, and my officer is going to file charges for neglect of dependent,” the chief said.
Pendleton Parks Director Aaron Burris did not return calls for comment.
