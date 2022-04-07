Mute swans are an invasive species that has become established in high numbers on many bodies of water in Indiana, the state Department of Natural Resources reports.
As the mute swan population has expanded over the last few decades, so has the habitat destruction attributed to their presence.
An adult mute swan consumes up to eight pounds of aquatic and wetland vegetation per day and during nest building can destroy large areas of wetland vegetation. These disturbances can have a serious impact on water quality, aquatic habitat for fish and wildlife, and wetland functions.
Mute swans (scientifically known as Cygnus olor) can also be extremely aggressive toward people, pets, and native wildlife, especially during nesting and the rearing of young. If A community having concerns with mute swans should explore ways to reduce their impacts, according to the DNR.
They can damage our aquatic and wetland ecosystems while acting aggressively toward people, pets, and native wildlife. However, many people are unaware of the problems mute swans cause but are instead drawn to them because they are a charismatic and beautiful large bird.
The mute swan is native throughout much of Eurasia. It was introduced into the United States in the late 19th century. The species now occupies a large part of the country with the largest populations found around the Great Lakes region and the Atlantic coast.
Because mute swans are not native to the United States, federal protection for the species under the Migratory Bird Treaty Reform Act was removed in 2004, according to DNR records.
In Indiana, however, mute swans are currently regulated, and a permit from Indiana DNR is required to disturb eggs or to capture or legally take a mute swan, unless the person is on property they own or lease. Live mute swans may be kept as pets, bred in captivity, and sold without a permit from the DNR, but must be pinioned (i.e., made flightless) and kept in an enclosure that prevents their escape into the wild.
