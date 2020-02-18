INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis' Eiteljorg Museum is continuing a year of exhibits honoring the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage with a feature on quilts and the stories they tell.
The exhibit opening March 7 highlights quilts made by women from the early 1800s to the present day.
Johanna Blume, the museum's curator of Western art, history and culture, said quilts have long been a way to document history.
“Quilts embody personal stories and symbolize community relationships," Blume said. “They document people, places, and events, and serve as visual records – ones created largely by women – that help us study and understand Western art, history, and culture.”
The quilts featured showcase a variety of artists from different background and time periods, as well as styles or traditions.
The exhibit runs until August 9 and is included with regular admission to the museum in downtown Indianapolis. More information about special events tied to the exhibit is available on the museum's website.
