Movement grows against Indiana's stay-at-home orders

When the stay-at-home order from Gov. Eric Holcomb came down, high school economics teacher Andy Lyons ignored it. But when Holcomb announced that the state government would potentially take legal action against non-essential businesses operating, Lyons organized a protest.

“That’s just not supposed to happen here in the United States; that’s just not how we’re supposed to live,” Lyons, of Marion, said.

On April 10, Lyons created the “Protest Government Overreach! Indiana Governor’s mansion!” Facebook page to promote an April 18 protest. By April 21, the page had more than 2,500 members. For the protest at the governor’s mansion in Indianapolis, Lyons estimated 500 members protested on-the-ground while another 500 members circled around in cars.

“Saturday was amazing considering we did it in seven days. We did no advertisement other than our Facebook page,” Lyons said. “There was no outside organization, there was no money involved, and there was no political group or anything like that. It was just all word of mouth.”

The crux of Lyon’s and the group’s message: Reopen Indiana’s economy.

“We’re not necessarily arguing that social distancing isn’t a good practice … we’re arguing the constitutionality of what they are doing by not allowing certain groups of people to operate their businesses," Lyons said.

Regardless of whether someone is classified as an “essential” employee or not, they still need to provide for their families and pay their bills, Lyons said.

“We believe that the cure … is worse than the virus itself,” Lyons said, echoing similar arguments made by President Donald Trump. “And [the government] must act constitutionally. The Bill of Rights doesn’t say you have all these rights unless there’s a bad virus going on.”

Gov. Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box ordered Hoosiers to stay home on March 23, announcing that non-essential businesses still operating would be subject to possible fines and legal action on April 6.

“These rights are to protect you from the government,” Lyons said. “If they’re the ones that call a crisis and then they say they can take our rights away … then where’s that power? Now it’s in the government and that’s not the way it’s supposed to be.”

On Monday, Holcomb and Box credited Hoosier adherence to social distancing for the low numbers of deaths in the state and announced some gradual loosening of restrictions.

Holcomb expressed concerns about protesters close together without masks, especially in Marion County, which has a third of the state’s cases and a third of the state’s deaths.

“It’s an environment that appeared to be almost a perfect petri dish to how this can spread,” Holcomb said. “I don’t know if it will; I hope it won’t. … We want to respect everyone’s voice and for everyone to step forward and be heard. But this would be the exact way not to be productive about that.”

Holcomb said that the protests could be demoralizing to the front line health care workers with concerns about bringing the virus home to their families but that “there’s not anything that the government can do to encourage people to care about their neighbors.”

Still, Lyons said it was the concern for his neighbors, and the destruction of the economy, that drove him to organize the protest. He pointed to increased calls to mental health crisis centers and increased reports of domestic violence.

“That should be a pastor’s job to decide whether or not he wants that church opened up, just as businesses should decide if they want to be open,” Lyons said, highlighting a core issue for protesters.

It should be up to businesses and establishments to close, Lyons said, adding that consumers still had a choice to shop or visit these places.

“Governor Holcomb has created these orders but he knows he can’t enforce them because he knows they violate our rights,” Lyons said. “They would have written tickets if we were violating the law [at Saturday’s protests].”

On Monday, the state had received 982 complaints about non-essential businesses, with just 74 receiving verbal warnings. The other 866 calls were without merit.

“I totally get the anxiety and the impatience and the desire to get back out there, to get back to the way things used to be,” Holcomb said. “That’s the somewhat frustrating thing: that for most of the state of Indiana, we’re on the right path. …

“We spend all week working on responsibly and safely reopening but we want to do this a smart way. We’ll get there a lot faster if everyone subscribes to the notion that we’re in this together."