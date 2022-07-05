A fireworks accident took the life of an 11-year-old Indiana boy over the holiday weekend.
Killed was Camrynn Ray McMichael of Mount Vernon, according to Indiana State Police at Evansville.
About 9:42 p.m Sunday, Posey County emergency dispatch received a call regarding a child being seriously injured in a fireworks accident at 932 N. Canal Street in Mount Vernon. The child died while being transported to an Evansville Hospital.
An investigation by ISP, Mount Vernon Police and the Posey County coroner continues.
On social media mother Kyrra McMichael said, "No matter the situation he tried to be happy. More than those things he loved his little sister Karmynn Louise Mcmichael. He protected her like a big brother should! He was an all around American boy trying to get himself a scholarship to go to college and be in the NFL or NBA. He’s every parents dream of a boy."
"... And because boys are boys, they play with fireworks (and) he is gone."
