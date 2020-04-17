The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is increasing the number of branches open by appointment-only to process new Commercial Learner’s Permits, new Commercial Driver’s Licenses, and upgrade/downgrade for the CDL to add the tank vehicle or hazardous materials endorsement, BMV Commissioner Peter L. Lacy announced Thursday.
Three additional branches will be operating beginning Monday, bringing the total to nine. These branches remain open only to complete transactions critical to support the need to continually increase the number of newly licensed commercial truck drivers supporting the Hoosier state, for both business and agriculture.
Specific requirements must be met to schedule an appointment, according to the BMV release. Those requirements include, but are not limited to, individuals having a Medical Examination Reportand Medical Examiner’s Certificate on file with the BMV prior to scheduling an appointment to take knowledge exam(s) or CDL individuals holding a CLP must pass a CDL skills test in a vehicle representative of the class of CDL the driver wants to receive at a BMV-authorized CDL skills test site prior to obtaining a CDL.
Appointments will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information on requirements and branches offering appointments, visit https://www.in.gov/bmv/4509.htm. To schedule an appointment, call the BMV Contact Center at 888-692-6841. The team is available 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Commercial Motor Vehicles titling and registration transactions can be completed via mail or through a BMV partner location. Renewal transactions for both registrations and licenses are covered under the State expiration extension and do not need to be immediately completed. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration also has a list of frequently asked questions available for commercial drivers, found at https://www.fmcsa.dot.gov/emergency/expanded-frequently-asked-questions-state-driver-licensing-agencies-and-commercial.
BMV branches remain closed to the general public. Hoosiers are encouraged to go online to complete their transaction and to find more information on operational and transaction related changes. Information can be found at https://www.in.gov/bmv/4363.htm.
